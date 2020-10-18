Davesté Vineyard: Iredell County's best-kept secret

On a sun soaked, autumn evening, the sounds of happy conversation and clinking glass can be heard by people spread out safely across a 52-acre vineyard. The sounds of a calming waterfall can be heard in the distance with the live music just moments away from starting.

A scene like this is normally isn't associated with Iredell County. Maybe in the mountains, perhaps, at a particularly well-known vineyard in Asheville.

However, a moment like that can be experienced closer to home than you would think — in Troutman.

Tucked away in a quiet, rural part of the ever-growing town of Troutman is Davesté Vineyards, a “boutique” vineyard that leaves you wondering how a place like that could be located just a half mile from Perth Road and just over 2.5 miles from I-77.

“It’s kind of like Greater Charlotte’s best-kept secret,” Caroline Carrick, a business partner at the vineyard, said. “It’s crazy to me how many people have never been here that live right down the road.”

Davesté Vineyard is tucked away on Lytton Farm Road in Troutman, just far enough away from the bustle of Main Street and Perth Road that anyone who visits can forget about the rest of the world for an evening.