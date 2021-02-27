Diversity and Inclusion Taskforce ready to make a difference

“People on either side of the interstate all want the same thing,” Haynes said. “They want community, they want people to care about them and they just want opportunities.

“It doesn’t matter if you live in a $1 million home or a $100,000 home, at the end of the day, you just want to be treated with respect.”

Haynes believes that bridging the gaps between all of the different demographics in Mooresville could be tough, but that in the end, it will come down to empathy.

“You just have to be able to take a walk in somebody else’s shoes,” she said.

The last of the three subcommittees will focus on bringing diversity and inclusion to businesses all over Mooresville. Their main focus will be trying to make sure all viewpoints are represented in all levels of business.

“When you look at Downtown Mooresville, for example, there’s not a lot of businesses of color,” Haynes said. “So we’re trying to figure out why that is. Do they not know what’s available? Are they not being given opportunities? We’re trying to do what we can to bridge that gap and help provide more opportunities for people.”