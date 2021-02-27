Diversity and Inclusion Taskforce ready to make a difference

In the wake of George Floyd’s death last summer, protests against police brutality sprang up across the United States, including one in Mooresville that brought more than 600 people downtown to call for racial justice and reform.
Upon seeing the outpouring of support in the community, nine people, including town Commissioner Thurman Houston and one of the speakers at the protest, Rahkeem Brawley, decided to go before the town board and request a taskforce be formed to promote diversity and inclusion in the Mooresville community.
And, just a few short months later, that taskforce was given the green light by Mayor Miles Atkins.
“I reached out to the mayor in June to request a meeting,” Jameka Haynes said. “It took from then until September for us to have the conversations to figure out what was needed, but the process didn’t take long at all.”
After a winter of planning and getting all of the members in place, Haynes, the chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Taskforce, is ready to ramp up the delivery of the group's message of bridging the gaps between the various racial, gender, and economic groups in Mooresville.
“Sadly, there’s a lot of people that when they hear ‘diversity and inclusion’, it’s automatically a negative or political thought,” Haynes said. “It’s honestly just making sure that everybody in our town feels appreciated, feels seen, and feels included.”
The taskforce, which finally had all of its 12 members solidified in January after receiving a lot of interest from members of the community looking to be a part of it, has since been divided into three subcommittees: youth empowerment, community engagement, and business.
“Kids and teenagers are our future leaders,” Haynes said. “We want to empower our youth to be strong advocates for things they believe in. It’s one thing for them to want to fight for LGBTQ or racial issues, but if they have the right resources to do that, and if they’re not equipped to do that in a respectful way, it could backfire on them.”
One of the taskforce’s first announced initiatives is a mentorship event to celebrate Women’s History Month. During the week of March 8-12, local high school girls will be able to sign up for a virtual meeting with a female leader in the Mooresville community.
The meeting will give those young girls a chance to speak with professionals in the field they would like to be a part of one day.
Sign-ups for both mentors and mentees have already begun and can be completed here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSciIr3dgZ4nxPEh13yRFIwq18H9Drdbg4v3hsIYSEeUamNvAA/viewform.
The community engagement subcommittee has already begun hosting virtual events to bring members of the Mooresville community, which spans across many demographics, together in realizing that everyone, whether they live in 28117 or 28115, has a common goal.
“People on either side of the interstate all want the same thing,” Haynes said. “They want community, they want people to care about them and they just want opportunities.
“It doesn’t matter if you live in a $1 million home or a $100,000 home, at the end of the day, you just want to be treated with respect.”
Haynes believes that bridging the gaps between all of the different demographics in Mooresville could be tough, but that in the end, it will come down to empathy.
“You just have to be able to take a walk in somebody else’s shoes,” she said.
The last of the three subcommittees will focus on bringing diversity and inclusion to businesses all over Mooresville. Their main focus will be trying to make sure all viewpoints are represented in all levels of business.
“When you look at Downtown Mooresville, for example, there’s not a lot of businesses of color,” Haynes said. “So we’re trying to figure out why that is. Do they not know what’s available? Are they not being given opportunities? We’re trying to do what we can to bridge that gap and help provide more opportunities for people.”
In the months since the protests that dominated the summer of 2020, organizations all over have been looking for ways to help bring communities back together.
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners was quick to act and put the pieces in place to form the Diversity and Inclusion Taskforce and now it is up to those 12 members to deliver on the promises they made to get it approved.
“It’s really just helping people see that they’re not better than someone else simply because of where you live,” Haynes said. “People have to see that their prejudices and biases aren’t real.”