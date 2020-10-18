Donations continue to pour in for dog park project in honor of slain officer

MOORESVILLE — Donations continue to pour in for a future dog park planned in remembrance of a slain officer.
Since the loss of Officer Jordan Sheldon on May 4, 2019, the town of Mooresville has wanted to honor his sacrifice in a lasting and meaningful way. With multiple donations, the “Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park” project is becoming a reality.
With the “Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park,” the town is carrying his legacy forward by instituting a permanent place where Officer Sheldon’s passion for dogs can be shared with the community, while his fellow K-9 officers can use the park to train with their partners.
With a generous donation of $37,500 from home improvement retailer Lowe’s, which is headquartered in Mooresville, the park will be enhanced by providing fencing that will be both decorative and sturdy, making the park safe and attractive for its patrons and their four-legged companions.
“We are committed to making homes better for all, and our definition of home extends beyond four walls and into our neighborhoods and communities, especially here in our backyard, home to our Mooresville Store Support Center,” said Janice Dupré Little, executive vice president of human resources and chair of the Lowe’s Foundation. “We’re proud to help honor Officer Sheldon’s memory and service in such a meaningful way, knowing his fellow officers will keep Officer Sheldon in their hearts as they and their K-9s continue training that protects our community.”
Additionally, the park will include water stations, a K-9 agility course, public seating and the appropriate signage and artwork to honor Sheldon.
It was for the K-9 agility course that two local charities teamed up to provide a large donation toward making it come true.
Two 501(c)3 charities, Sheldon’s K9s and Checkered Flag Foundation, have collaborated to donate $20,000 toward the K-9 agility course that the Mooresville Police Department can use during their continual training sessions.
The mission of Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation is to “honor and assist those who have sacrificed greatly for our country,” while Sheldon’s K9s is a nonprofit whose goal is to “honor Jordan and continue his legacy of hard work, service, and commitment to the community.”
Checkered Flag Foundation Founder and President Brad Keselowski said he was “excited to join forces with Sheldon’s K9s Foundation to build a K-9 agility course within the new Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park.”
“We are happy to provide our local first responders the opportunity to train their future K-9s in a state-of-the-art outdoor facility,” he said. “Officer Sheldon had a passion for serving his community through the K-9 unit and it is incredible to honor his memory in a way that reflects his passion. Our hope is that the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park will bring joy to humans and canines alike for many years to come. We are truly thankful for the opportunity to serve those that serve us.”
Carson Ledford, Jordan’s brother, who also serves on the Sheldon's K9s board of directors, said Sheldon’s K9s is “proud to be a partner in building the K-9 agility course at the Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park.”
“Legacy projects such as this one is an important part of our values to continue championing causes Jordan was passionate about,” he said. “It is in this way he can continue to make an impact for decades to come. Sheldon’s K9s seeks to improve the lives of working and retired dogs who serve and protect day in and day out. We are excited to contribute to the agility course with Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation, with whom we share a common goal of honoring heroes and helping public servants.”
To commemorate the groundbreaking of the “Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park,” a virtual ceremony will be held in November, with further details to follow at a later time.
Sheldon, a 32-year-old canine ofﬁcer, was shot and killed during what police characterized as a routine trafﬁc stop in May 2019.
