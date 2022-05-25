5-25 education notes

They’re graduates

Six students from Mooresville graduated from Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs during May commencement exercises. They are:

Danielle Nicole Blade, Bachelor of Arts.

Abbey Nicole Goodrum, Bachelor of Science, cum laude.

Amy Beth Kilpatrick, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Emily Rhew, Mooresville, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude.

Kevin Reid Sherard, Bachelor of Science.

Jenna L. Sullivan, Bachelor of Science, cum laude.

On the dean’s list

Lanie Beams and Grace Swing, both of Mooresville, have been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA with no grade below a C) for the spring semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Stephanie Dee Sheline, of Mooresville, has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA with no grade lower than a C and no incomplete grades) for the spring semester at Radford University in Radford, Virginia.

Cameron Lee Davis has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA) for the spring semester at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.