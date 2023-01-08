5th Annual Rhylee Fielding Memorial Scholarship award now open to apply.

In 2023, the fifth annual Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont Rhylee Fielding Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to two girls in the amount of $3,000 each.

Recipients will be notified by the week of April 17 and will be invited to the Girls on the Run 5K on April 29.

The awardees of 2023 will be presented by Richard Fielding, husband to Rhylee, and his daughters, and celebrated by the community of Girls on the Run supporters.

Any girl who participated in Girls on the Run, grades 3-5, or Girls on Track, now Heart and Sole, grades 6-8, in Iredell, Rowan or Forsyth counties, and will enter college in the fall of 2023 is eligible to apply.

Scholarship guidelines and application can be found at: RhyleeFieldingMemorialScholarshipApplication2023 (runsignup.com)

This scholarship program is named after Rhylee Fielding, who more than 10 years ago worked with Woodland Heights Elementary to launch the Girls on the Run program there.

With a passion for fitness and female leadership, Rhylee dedicated her time to inspire her daughters and their peers to be joyful, healthy and confident.

Saddened when Rhylee lost her battle with cancer in 2017, the Girls on the Run of Greater Piedmont created a scholarship to honor her and award to alumni who have followed in her footsteps to serve as a role model in the community.

Founded in 1996 with only 13 girls, Girls on the Run is now an international nonprofit organization that has served more than two million girls. For more information about how to get involved in your community, visit www.girlsontherun.org.