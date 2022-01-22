Community notes

Spaghetti supper
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will have its spaghetti supper Jan. 28 from 5-7:30 p.m. The meal will be carryout or drive-thru only. Cost is $8 per plate, which, along with the spaghetti, will include salad, bread and dessert. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces available, meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo.
Fish on Fridays
Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are open to the public from 11 a.m. until. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.
Pancake breakfast
The Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its next free community breakfast Feb. 5. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.
Newcomers class
Beginning Feb. 2, St. Therese Catholic Church will offer to all women a 10-week Just Moved – Newcomers class which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book, “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights, and find the courage to put down roots all over again. Whether you stay at home, work outside the home, are single, married or retired, the stress of moving can overcome you at times. Make some time for yourself to share and to be assured by new friends that you will not feel lost in the shuffle. Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost of the book is $10.
Interested? Contact Sophia McNiff at 704-519-8178 or sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at 704-663-3575 or tracyderoos@gmail.com.
Music Speaks Series
Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music and Art Program will begin its special speaker series Jan. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. with Rockie Lynne serving as the featured speaker at this debut occasion.
The event, which will begin with a social time at 5:30, followed by the speaker sharing at 6 p.m. and will conclude with a time of questions and answers. It will be held monthly, at which time speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity as well as performing some of their music for those in attendance. All are invited to attend the free event, which will be held at Children’s Hope Alliance Heartstrings Program Gracie Building, 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville.
For additional information or for a complete list of performing artists at each month’s event, visit the Children’s hope Alliance website at https://www.childrenshopealliance.org/2022-musicians-speaker-series-announced/.
Concert rescheduled
The previously scheduled Music at St. Alban’s concert by the highly acclaimed Duo Amabile will be held Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. Performing on piano and viola, Katya and Matvey Lapin will present compositions by J.S. Bach, Robert Fuchs, and Franz Schubert during this live streamed concert entitled “Voilá Viola.” For information about accessing the streamed event, visit M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.
Celebration
The community is invited to participate in the "Light up a Life" celebration Jan. 25 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Carolina Caring's Newton campus, 3975 Robinson Road. The event will welcome the community to drive through the campus beautifully aglow while honoring the organization’s donors for their loving support. Numerous luminary tributes will brilliantly reflect those who have contributed to the illuminated display, helping others to reflect on cherished memories with loved ones.
For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/lights, email abogen@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, extension 2328.
Scholarships
The Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation is offering numerous one year scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 each, to local high school seniors graduating in 2022. Only graduating seniors who live in the southern Iredell Exit 42 south jurisdictions are eligible to apply, thus enabling the foundation to give back to those they serve.
Applications are available from the guidance counselors at Mooresville, Lake Norman and South Iredell high schools and Pine Lake Preparatory. Home school graduating seniors may also apply if they live in the above mentioned area.
Applications may also be obtained by contacting Frank Owens, chairman of the Mooresville Rescue Square Foundation, at Frankowens777@yahoo.com.
Play scheduled
Davidson Community Players’ The Connie Company will be performing “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” Jan. 28-Feb. 6 at Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. The production will be directed by Jessica Zingher. For details about Davidson Community Players and the Connie Company, visit www.DavidsonCompanyPlayers.org or call the DCP office at 704-892-7953.