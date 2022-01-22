Community notes

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will have its spaghetti supper Jan. 28 from 5-7:30 p.m. The meal will be carryout or drive-thru only. Cost is $8 per plate, which, along with the spaghetti, will include salad, bread and dessert. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces available, meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo.

Fish on Fridays

Pancake breakfast

The Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its next free community breakfast Feb. 5. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.

Newcomers class

Beginning Feb. 2, St. Therese Catholic Church will offer to all women a 10-week Just Moved – Newcomers class which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book, “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights, and find the courage to put down roots all over again. Whether you stay at home, work outside the home, are single, married or retired, the stress of moving can overcome you at times. Make some time for yourself to share and to be assured by new friends that you will not feel lost in the shuffle. Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost of the book is $10.