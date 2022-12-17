Education note

State competitions

Pine Lake Prep Middle School placed fifth in the state finals of the knowledge competition, Twelve, which was held Dec. 10. The event was hosted by Atkins High School of Winston-Salem.

The state visual art competition, Art Showcase, was also held at this time. It was noted in a release that these are the second and third of 24 competitions that will determine the winner of the Joe Childers Scholastic Cup and the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities Challenge Cup, which is awarded to the top high schools and middle schools in North Carolina according to their performance in all major scholastic competitions.