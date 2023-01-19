Education note

On the dean’s list

Luke Hupke of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. To make the dean’s list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2022 semester and have no disqualifying grades.

The GPA threshold varies by college — for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7. The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.