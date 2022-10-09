Education note

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Julia Elizabeth McClain, of Troutman, was inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, during a ceremony Sept. 16.

The Order of the Gown is an academic honor society and a unique student government body among U.S. colleges and universities. Since 1875 the Order of the Gown has remained the body responsible for maintaining the spirit, traditions and ideals of the University of the South. The wearing of the gown is both a sign of academic achievement and a promise to continue the ideals and traditions of the university.

