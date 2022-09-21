Education note

National Merit Scholarship Program

Gabriel Bonomo, Rylyn Reynolds and Elena Webb, students at South Iredell County High School, are among the more than 16,000 semifinalists who have been announced in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.

According to a release, it noted that about 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

NMSC, a nonprofit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.