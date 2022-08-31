 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Education note

Education note

He's a graduate

Steven Edward Doyle, of Mooresville, has graduated with a professional science master's degree in cybersecurity during May commencement ceremonies at the University of Rhode Island at Kingston, Rhode Island.

