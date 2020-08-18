Education note

You have permission to edit this article.
On the dean’s list

Diana Jasany of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore, Md.

