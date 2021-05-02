 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Education note
0 comments
EDUCATION NOTE

Education note

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Honor society

Kimberly Meesters of Mooresville and Tonya Smith-Jackson of Troutman were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Meesters was initiated at East Tennessee State University and Smith-Jackson was initiated at North Carolina A&T State University.

Meesters and Smith-Jackson are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

As U.S. vaccinations increase, pandemic is grim in India, elsewhere

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics