Education note

Honor society

Kimberly Meesters of Mooresville and Tonya Smith-Jackson of Troutman were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Meesters was initiated at East Tennessee State University and Smith-Jackson was initiated at North Carolina A&T State University.

Meesters and Smith-Jackson are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.