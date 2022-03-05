Education note

Choral festival

The 2022 J. Elwood Roberts/Mars Hill University Choral Festival returned to the campus of Mars Hill University on Feb. 19. This year’s festival featured 194 high school singers from 68 high schools across North Carolina, including two from Lake Norman High School in Mooresville. These are James Randolph, a junior, and Devin Rinberg, a freshman.

The festival choir was conducted by renowned conductor and composer, Rollo A. Dilworth, who serves as the vice dean and professor of choral music education at Temple University.

The choral festival, established by the late J. Elwood Roberts, a faculty member in the Mars Hill music department and choir director of Mars Hill Baptist Church, began in 1949 and had been held every year since, until COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2021 festival.