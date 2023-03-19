Award nominee

Stephanie Sheline of Mooresville has been selected as one of Radford University’s two nominees for awards given by the Virginia Collegiate Honors Council.

She is a senior with a double major in interdisciplinary studies in the Liberal Arts, communication and marketing concentrations, and management. Sheline has been nominated for the VCHC Honors Scholar of the Year, which is given to a graduating senior from an honors program in Virginia or West Virginia.