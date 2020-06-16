Education notes: Who from Mooresville graduated and earned honors?

They’re graduates
Katelyn Conklin of Mooresville has graduated from Eastern Wyoming College during its May 8 virtual commencement ceremony.
Reilly Dlugokecki and Abigail Guza, both of Mooresville have graduated from The College of Charleston. Dlugokecki earned a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science, and Guza earned a Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood education. A special ceremony to recognize the graduates is tentatively planned for Oct. 11.
Kelly Flanigan of Mooresville has graduated with a Master of Science in environmental studies from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
On the dean’s list
Peyton Irwin, Mason Dupler and Hannah Currie, all of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
Scholarship
Chase Vincelette of Mooresville has received a merit scholarship to attend Wofford College in Spartanburg. Vincelette is a 2020 graduate of Lake Norman High School.