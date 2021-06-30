 Skip to main content
Education notes
On the dean’s list

Charles E. Douthit of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.7 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at the School of Music at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

Ashleigh Thompson and Emily George, both of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.75 GPA) for the 2021 spring semester at The University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida.

Fifteen students from Mooresville and two students from Troutman were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem. Mooresville students are Charlotte Allen, Sarah Binkley, Tyler Carson, Elizabeth Crispino, Ashlynne Horstmann, Eman Maadir, Preston Mason, Charles Mauney, Connor McNeely, Niels Norman, Garrett Rich, Joseph Rinaldi, Abigail Smith, Julienne Vinculado and Quynh Nhu Vu; Troutman students are Rachel Faulkenberry and Ryan Oglietti.

