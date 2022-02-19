Education notes

On the dean’s list
Twelve students from Mooresville were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA with no grade below a C) for the fall 2021 semester at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem. These students are Charlotte Allen, Sarah Binkley, Elizabeth Crispino, Ashlynne Horstmann, Sukaina Maadir, Annabelle Maltsbarger, Preston Mason, Charles Mauney, Connor McNeely, Niels Norman, Garrett Rich and Julienne Vinculado.
Chancellor’s list honors
Amber Gunhus and Brooke Stewart, both of Mooresville, were named to the chancellor’s honor roll (minimum 3.75 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.
