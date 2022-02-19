Education notes

On the dean’s list

Twelve students from Mooresville were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA with no grade below a C) for the fall 2021 semester at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem. These students are Charlotte Allen, Sarah Binkley, Elizabeth Crispino, Ashlynne Horstmann, Sukaina Maadir, Annabelle Maltsbarger, Preston Mason, Charles Mauney, Connor McNeely, Niels Norman, Garrett Rich and Julienne Vinculado.