Education notes
UPS scholarship

Mooresville native Kara Tarpey, a senior at Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, majoring in occupational therapy assistant, has received a $3,200 UPS scholarship for the current academic year.

The scholarship is provided by North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities through its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges in Washington, D.C. Nationally, CIC provided more than $1.4 million in student scholarships from the UPS Educational Endowment to support student success at private colleges and universities.

