Education notes

They’re graduates

Tushna Eduljee and Puneet Kumar, both of Mooresville, have graduated from The Georgia Institute of Technology during May commencement exercises. Eduljee earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science with highest honors, and Kumar earned a Master of Science in analytics.

President’s list honors

Four students from Mooresville have been named to the president’s list (minimum 3.8 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina. They are Madison McNamara, Riley Graham, Megan Guthrie and Daylon Murphy.

On the dean’s list

Zoe Sauder of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.6 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

