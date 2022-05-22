Education notes

They’re graduates

Amber Gunhus of Mooresville graduated during May commencement exercises from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi. Gunhus, who majored in marketing, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.

Bryce Masters of Mooresville graduated cum laude (requires a 3.4 GPA) from Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia during May 7 commencement exercises. He earned a Bachelor of Science in applied physics.

Julius Pettersson has graduated from the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, Georgia earning an Associate of Applied Science degree in paralegal studies. Commencement ceremonies were held May 6-7.

Academic Merit

Sullivan Shidler of Mooresville was named to the Academic Merit List (minimum 3.50 GPA) for the 2022 spring semester at Randolph Community College in Asheboro.

President’s list honors

Nine students from Mooresville were named to the president’s list (minimum 3.7 GPA) for the 2022 winter semester at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. They are Jodi Barone, Alecia Castellano, Elizabeth Green, Keying Huang, Tom Laicher, Opal Muncy, Jason O’Connell, Emily Stone-Goodwin and Christine Yost.