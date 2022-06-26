Education notes

He’s a graduate

Luke Esswein of Mooresville graduated in May with a MSA, BS, while majoring in accounting, accounting 3/2, from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.

President’s list honors

Haley Stoup of Mooresville has been named to the president’s list (minimum 3.900 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

On the dean’s list

Kate Horvath of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Amanda Castagnaro of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

Paige Sanossian and Hannah DeBerardinis, both of Mooresville, and Kendall Hudson and Megan Cresci, both of Troutman, have been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Brigid Toomey of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.7 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska.