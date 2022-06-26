 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Education notes

Education notes

  • 0

He’s a graduate

Luke Esswein of Mooresville graduated in May with a MSA, BS, while majoring in accounting, accounting 3/2, from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.

President’s list honors

Haley Stoup of Mooresville has been named to the president’s list (minimum 3.900 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

On the dean’s list

Kate Horvath of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Amanda Castagnaro of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

Paige Sanossian and Hannah DeBerardinis, both of Mooresville, and Kendall Hudson and Megan Cresci, both of Troutman, have been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

People are also reading…

Brigid Toomey of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.7 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests spread, state abortion bans begin after US justices strike down Roe v. Wade