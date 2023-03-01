Chancellor’s roll

Lily Walker of Mooresville has been named to the chancellor’s honor roll (3.75 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.

On the dean’s list

Allie Hildebran of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA and 3.25 for freshmen) for the fall 2022 semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.

Jason Martin of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Brooke Stewart of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s honor roll, (minimum 3.50 GPA) for the 2022 fall semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.