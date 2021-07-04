Education notes

They’re graduates

Sam Johnson of Mooresville graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

Cristina Bonnin and Harris Wellborn, both of Mooresville, graduated from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. Bonnin graduated summa cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science degree in public health and economics. Wellborn earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies.

On the dean’s list

Ryan Jurist of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.