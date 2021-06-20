Education notes

Faculty honors

Brianna Abreu and Anne Clapper, both of Mooresville, have earned the distinction of faculty honors (4.0 GPA) for spring 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.

President’s list honors

Riley Graham and Emily Faria, both of Mooresville, were named to the president’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

Nine area students were named to the president’s honor roll (minimum 3.7 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Catawba College in Salisbury. Students are: Nicholas George Alberse, Ashley Anne Bartolac, Brooke Alexandra Freeman, Jenna Marie Harris, Julie Lambe, Anna Katya Willis and Eric Michael Wisniowski, all of Mooresville; Katelyn Marie Alford of Troutman; and Ryley Briane Corriher of Mount Ulla.

On the dean’s list

Megan Hott of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tushna Eduljee of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.0 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.