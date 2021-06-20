Education notes

Faculty honors
Brianna Abreu and Anne Clapper, both of Mooresville, have earned the distinction of faculty honors (4.0 GPA) for spring 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.
President’s list honors
Riley Graham and Emily Faria, both of Mooresville, were named to the president’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.
Nine area students were named to the president’s honor roll (minimum 3.7 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Catawba College in Salisbury. Students are: Nicholas George Alberse, Ashley Anne Bartolac, Brooke Alexandra Freeman, Jenna Marie Harris, Julie Lambe, Anna Katya Willis and Eric Michael Wisniowski, all of Mooresville; Katelyn Marie Alford of Troutman; and Ryley Briane Corriher of Mount Ulla.
On the dean’s list
Megan Hott of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.
Tushna Eduljee of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.0 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.
Alexander Maier of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the 2021 spring semester at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Three students from Mooresville were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina. They are Evan Chenard, Teagan Shaughnessy and Anders Kikut.
Luke Esswein of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.
Twenty area students were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Catawba College in Salisbury. Students are Nicholas George Alberse, Ashley Anne Bartolac, Carlee Yvette Brawley, Madeline Nicole Cabe, Jackson Lowell Chapin, Brooke Alexandra Freeman, Jenna Marie Harris, Andrew Lester Hummel, Julia Lambe, Andrew David Martin, Luke James Maxson, Alopi Modi, Arlington Graylyn Evans Owensby, Lilliana Grace Jean Rebilas, Julia Rose Vero, Anna Katya Willis and Eric Michael Wisniowski, all of Mooresville; Katelyn Marie Alford and Zachary W. Alford, both of Troutman; and Ryley Brianne Corriher of Mount Ulla.