Education notes

They’re graduates

Lucy Kratt of Mooresville graduated May 7 from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in information technology.

Paja Vu of Mooresville graduated magna cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on May 14 earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance.

Faculty honors

Tushna Eduljee of Mooresville earned the distinction of faculty honor (4.0 academic average) at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia for the spring 2022 semester.

On the dean’s list

Remington Linker of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.60 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Kelle Knopp of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois. Maegan Bellassai of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York. Ryan Arisian of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Emmanuel College in Boston, Massachusetts.