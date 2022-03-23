Education notes

Quiz bowl champs

Pine Lake Preparatory Middle School in Mooresville will be advancing to the Quiz Bowl State Finals, scheduled for March 26 in Winston-Salem.

The regionals of the 12th annual State Quiz Bowl Tournament was held March 12 at five sites statewide with Pine Lake Prep middle schoolers coming in second at the West Regional tournament held at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy in Mooresboro.

Quiz Bowl is one of 22 scholastic competitions that determine the best high school and middle school in the state.

Honor society

Emily Gaeta of Mooresville was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Gaeta was initiated at North Carolina State University.