Education notes

Quiz bowl champs
Pine Lake Preparatory Middle School in Mooresville will be advancing to the Quiz Bowl State Finals, scheduled for March 26 in Winston-Salem.
The regionals of the 12th annual State Quiz Bowl Tournament was held March 12 at five sites statewide with Pine Lake Prep middle schoolers coming in second at the West Regional tournament held at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy in Mooresboro.
Quiz Bowl is one of 22 scholastic competitions that determine the best high school and middle school in the state.
Honor society
Emily Gaeta of Mooresville was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Gaeta was initiated at North Carolina State University.
Gaeta is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. In a release, it noted that the honor society’s mission is “to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
Show choir competition
The Metrographics Printing North Carolina Show Choir Competition was presented at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro College of Visual and Performing Arts.
The event began March 18 with the middle school choirs performing, followed by the awards ceremony. The Brawley IB School of Mooresville placed fifth in the event with a rating of Good, and winning Best Male Stage Presence was Cooper Beecham, a student at Brawley. Beecham and Chloe Nosker, also a student at Brawley, were named members of the All State Show Choir in the middle school division.
The high school show choir division performed March 19 with awards presented afterward, as well. Lake Norman High School received an Excellent rating, placing fourth in the competition. Winning Best Male Solo was James Randolph, a student at Lake Norman. Randolph and Madeline Macry, also a LNHS, were selected as members of the All State Show Choir in the high school division.