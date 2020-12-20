Education notes

They’re graduates

Ali Al-Gashamy and Rachel Sanford, both of Mooresville, graduated from Gardner-Webb University, Boiling Springs, during the fall 2020 semester. Ali earned an MA in clinical mental health counseling; and Sanford earned a Master's of business administration degree.

A dean’s scholar

Drew Graham, of Mooresville, has been named a Piedmont College dean’s scholar for the fall 2020 semester. Students named as a dean’s scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Graham is a student at the independent liberal arts college in Demorest, Ga., which was founded in 1897. The college has four schools — arts and sciences, business, education and nursing and health sciences.

Chancellor's list

Jacob Andrew Commer and Madeline Grace Whitt, both of Mooresville, have been named to the chancellor’s honor roll (minimum 3.75 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at The University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss.

Dean’s list honors

Kennedy Nichol Blake, of Mooresville, has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Spartanburg Methodist Church in Spartanburg, S.C.