Education notes

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
UPS scholarship
Mooresville native Noelle Campbell, a sophomore at Wingate University majoring in educational studies, has received a $3,200 UPS scholarship for the current academic year. The scholarship is provided by North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities through its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges in Washington, D.C.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!