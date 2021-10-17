Education notes

 Skip to main content
Mooresville native Noelle Campbell, a sophomore at Wingate University majoring in educational studies, has received a $3,200 UPS scholarship for the current academic year. The scholarship is provided by North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities through its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges in Washington, D.C.

