Education notes

They’re graduates

Four students from Mooresville graduated from The College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, during spring 2022 commencement ceremonies. They are Madison McNamara who earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication; Riley Graham, who graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in public health; Zoe Sauder, who graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in theatre; and Megan Guthrie, who earned a a Bachelor of Science in psychology.