Education notes

Education notes

They’re graduates

Four students from Mooresville graduated from The College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, during spring 2022 commencement ceremonies. They are Madison McNamara who earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication; Riley Graham, who graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in public health; Zoe Sauder, who graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in theatre; and Megan Guthrie, who earned a a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

On the dean’s list

Paja Vu of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Two area students, Leila Nelson of Davidson and Christopher Williams of Cornelius, who graduated from Davidson Day School, were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Duke University in Durham.

