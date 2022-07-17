Education notes

He’s a graduate

Adam Clancy of Mooresville has graduated with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, as the South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2022 graduated in a traditional ceremony May 7.

On the dean’s list

Amari Johnson of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York.

Three students from Mooresville, Emily George, Ashleigh Thompson and Ashley Harrison, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.75 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida.