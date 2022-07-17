 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Education notes

Education notes

  • 0

He’s a graduate

Adam Clancy of Mooresville has graduated with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, as the South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2022 graduated in a traditional ceremony May 7.

On the dean’s list

Amari Johnson of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York.

Three students from Mooresville, Emily George, Ashleigh Thompson and Ashley Harrison, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.75 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted