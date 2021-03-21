Education notes

They’re graduates
Four students from Mooresville have earned degrees from Western Governors University’s. They are Eileen Kenter who received a Bachelor of Science degree in business IT management; Leigh Meier who earned a Master of Science degree in nursing-nursing informatics (BSN to MSN); Robert Zullo who receive a Bachelor of Science degree in information technology; and Susan Smith who earned a Master of health leadership degree.
On the dean’s list
Trevor Mayes of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.2 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.
Sofia Cardona of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.7 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts.