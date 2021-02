Education notes

On the dean’s list

Alissa Martin of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J.

Ashleigh Thompson of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.75 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at The University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla.

Alex Jennings and Austin Robinson, both of Mooresville, have been named to the dean’s list for the semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Aspen Currie of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

Loghan Ashline of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Fla.

Mitchell Community College, which has campuses in Mooresville and Statesville, has named its dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for both its full-time (at least 12 semester hours) and part-time (at least six semester hours) students for the fall 2020 semester.

Full-time students are: