Education notes

They’re graduates

Ryan Matthew Titus of Mooresville has graduated from Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in business economics with a minor in finance.

Meagan Logue of Mooresville has graduated from Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in health and wellness promotion.

A dean’s scholar

Drew Graham of Mooresville has been named a Piedmont University dean’s scholar for the spring 2021 semester. Students named as a dean’s scholar achieve a perfect 4.0 GPA. Piedmont University is located in Demorest, Georgia.

Honor society

Carolina Ovando of Mooresville was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Ovando was initiated at Pennsylvania State University.