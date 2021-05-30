Education notes

They’re graduates
Ryan Matthew Titus of Mooresville has graduated from Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in business economics with a minor in finance.
Meagan Logue of Mooresville has graduated from Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in health and wellness promotion.
A dean’s scholar
Drew Graham of Mooresville has been named a Piedmont University dean’s scholar for the spring 2021 semester. Students named as a dean’s scholar achieve a perfect 4.0 GPA. Piedmont University is located in Demorest, Georgia.
Honor society
Carolina Ovando of Mooresville was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Ovando was initiated at Pennsylvania State University.
Ovando is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
On the dean’s list
Juliana Aponte and Derek Finizio, both of Mooresville, and Candace Rhodes of Troutman, were named to the dean’s list (full-time students and a minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson and Boone.
Charles McDuffie Putnam and Gabrielle D. Gianikos, both of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill.
Honor’s list
Brodie Smith of Mooresville was named to the honor’s list (part-time students and a minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson and Boone.