Education notes
On the dean’s list

  • Brigid Toomey of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.7 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Arts and Sciences in Lincoln, Nebraska.
  • Catherine Bodick of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at the University of South Carolina in Aiken, South Carolina.
  • Kelle Knopp of Mooresville was named to the dean's list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois.
