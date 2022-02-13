Education notes

Support Local Journalism
On the dean’s list
- Brigid Toomey of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.7 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Arts and Sciences in Lincoln, Nebraska.
- Catherine Bodick of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at the University of South Carolina in Aiken, South Carolina.
- Kelle Knopp of Mooresville was named to the dean's list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois.
