On the dean’s list

Brynn Swenson has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.6 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota. She is the daughter of Erick Swenson of Mooresville.

Award winner

Grace Swing of Mooresville was one of nine students within the Watkins College of Art at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, to receive an award at the 58th annual Nashville American Advertising Awards event Feb. 25. The event is designed to showcase the work of and bridge the gap between student and professional designers.

With more than 150 total entries from seven colleges, Swing was one of two students to receive both the Gold Award and Judges Choice for their work.