Education notes

Honor society

Alexandria Mills of Mooresville was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Mills was initiated at Pennsylvania State University.

Mills is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Gold stars awarded

Trevor Mayes of Mooresville is one of the more than 650 cadets and students at the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, recognized for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester.

Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.