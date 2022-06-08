Education notes

She’s a graduate

Hannah DeBerardinis of Mooresville graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, during commencement exercises in May 2022.

On the dean’s list

Connor Vucovich of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

Kelsey Di Pietro of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list, (minimum 3.7 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee.