President’s list honors

Kelby Goodrum of Mooresville has been named to the president’s list (minimum 4.0 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.

Samuel Nutting of Mooresville has been named to the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. The president’s list is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. It is a combination of the dean’s list and the Commandant’s Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.

On the dean’s list

Olivia Mattis and Megan Cresci, both of Mooresville, have been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Jack A. Dingman of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.50 GPA, with no incomplete grades) for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas.

William Kobuszewski and Caroline Rubin, both of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA) for the 2022 fall semester at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina.

Zoey Smith of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.7 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Brigid Toomey of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.7 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln Nebraska.

Ashleigh Thompson of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.75 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at The University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida.

Gold stars

Trevor Mayes and Samuel Nutting, both of Mooresville, were awarded gold stars at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina in the fall 2022 semester. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students who achieved a 3.7 GPA or higher. Those achieving gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.

Those cadets may wear gold stars on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. A gold star recognition certificate is awarded to non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.