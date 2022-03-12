 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Education notes
Joshua Lee Gant of Mooresville and Julia Elizabeth McClain of Troutman have been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.625 GPA) for the fall 2021 term at the University of the South, known as Sewanee, in Sewanee, Tennessee.

The N.C. Association for Scholastic Activities has announced the league champions of the winter virtual Quiz Bowl leagues presented from Jan. 31 to March 4 in 13 leagues statewide. Pine Lake Preparatory in Mooresville is one of the middle school league champions that went on to compete in the regionals of the 12th NCASA Quiz Bowl Tournament on March 12. The WEST Regional was hosted by Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy in Mooresboro. Teams are competing to qualify for the March 26 State Finals hosted by Simon G. Atkins High School in Winston-Salem.

