Education notes

On the dean’s list
- Ashley Schrader of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.
- Amy Meister and Desirhea Morton, both of Mooresville, have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list (minimum 3.6 GPA) at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia.
- Ryan Jurist and Hadley Zucker, both of Mooresville, have been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
- Bradley Stone, of Mooresville, was named to the dean's list (minimum 3.00 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
They’re graduates
- Danielle Slaggert of Mooresville has graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in sociology and an additional major in psychology from the College of Charleston in historic Charleston, South Carolina. Slaggert, who graduated in December 2020, was among the more than 350 students to be awarded degrees.
- Adam Schnebelt of Statesville was one of 30 students from around the world who received the doctor of chiropractic degree from Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, South Carolina, at the 138th commencement program Dec. 12. The ceremony had limited seating to ensure the safety of the graduates and their guests. The college was also live-streamed the ceremonies on Facebook and YouTube to allow others to be able to watch.