Education notes

They’re graduates
- Parker Bridges of Mooresville has graduated from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota earning a Master of Science degree in sports management.
- Courtney Somerlynn Rockness of Mooresville has graduated magna cum laude from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in studio art.
- Lindsey Fisher of Mooresville has graduated from the College of Letters and Science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison earning a Bachelor of Science degree in neurobiology.
On the dean’s list
- Matthew Elder of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
- Ryan Arisian of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA for a 16-credit semester) for the spring 2021 semester at Emmanuel College in Boston, Massachusetts.
- Caroline Sugar of Mooresville and Audrey Gibbs and Katherine LeClair, both of Davidson, have been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.625 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.
- Lindsay Durham of Troutman has been named to the dean’s list (3.5 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky.