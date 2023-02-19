On the dean’s list

Julia Kathleen Abrams, Stephanie Dee Sheline and Amelia Marie Naegele, all of Mooresville, have been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA with no grade lower than C and no incomplete grades) for the fall 2022 semester at Radford University in Radford, Virginia.

Emma Boling of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia.

Jack Manzari of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.6 Quality Point Average) during the fall 2022 semester at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.