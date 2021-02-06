Education notes

On the dean’s list

Courtney Rockness and Kinnon Rockness, both of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill.

Maria Meyerhoefer and Maya Read, both of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Northeastern University in Boston, Mass.

Sixteen students from Mooresville and two from Troutman were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem. They are Charlotte Allen, Sarah Binkley, Tyler Carson, Elizabeth Crispino, Ashlynne Horstmann, Eman Maadir, Sukaina Maadir, Preston Mason, Charles Mauney, Connor McNeely, Matthew Monroe, Niels Norman, Garrett Rich, Joseph Rinaldi, Abigail Smith and Julienne Vinculado, all of Mooresville; and Rachel Faulkenberry and Ryan Oglietti, both of Troutman.

Faculty honors

Anne Clapper and Tushna Eduljee, both of Mooresville, have earned Faculty Honors for the fall 2020 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Ga. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.