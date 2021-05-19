Education notes

They’re graduates

Michaela Liskey of Mooresville has graduated from Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where she earned an MA in Counseling degree in clinical mental health counseling.

Jessica Schneider of Mooresville has graduated from Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

President’s list honors

Kennedy Nichol Blake of Mooresville has been named to the president’s list (minimum 3.8 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Spartanburg Methodist College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

On the dean’s list

Lanie Beams, Laura Huie and Grace Swing, all of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bradley Stone of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (3.00-3.74 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.