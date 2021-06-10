 Skip to main content
Education notes
They’re graduates

Anne Clapper of Mooresville has graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering with highest honors.

Mason Dupler from Mooresville has graduated from the College of Business at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree majoring in business analytics and management information systems.

Brian Wallace of Mooresville has graduated with a degree in finance from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Chancellor’s honors

Kaitlyn G. Marrs of Mooresville was named to the chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin for the spring 2021 semester. Marrs made the roll with high honors (3.5 through 3.79 GPA)

On the dean’s list

Nicholas Burge, Hannah Byrne, Ian Morel, Zoe Newell, William Perrini, Emma Schmid and Adeline Wiggins, all of Mooresville were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina.

Lauren Martin and Ashley Schrader, both of Mooresville, have been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.

Sarah Woods and Katelyn Metzger, both of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the 2021 spring semester at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.

