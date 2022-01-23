Education notes

They’re graduates

Two Mooresville students were among those graduating during Dec. 17-18 commencement exercises at The Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Kaleel Mohammed Mohammed Hussain earned a Master of Science degree in analytics, and Scott Crews earned a Master of Science degree in cybersecurity.

President’s list honors

Three students from Mooresville, Sarah Bengtson, Miles Miller and Jesse Singh, were named to the president’s list (minimum 4.0 GPA. all ‘A’s) at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the fall 2021 semester.

On the dean’s list

Lanie Beams and Analise Malick, both of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Halle Burns, Kyrsten Eller, Christopher Ryan, Autumn Schauseil, Logan Scherr and Abigail Tuchscherer, all of Mooresville, and Taylor Reeder of Troutman, were named to the dean’s list, (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Jackson Vanness of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware.