Education notes

Academic honors

Twenty students from Mooresville and two from Troutman were named to both the chancellor’s list (minimum 3.8 GPA) and dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee. Mooresville students are Matthew Avina, Ryan Burns, Kevin Griffin, Colby Cross, Ryan D’Amore, Peyton Davis, Michael Fisher, Parker Gamble, Chelsey Limberg, Ruth McCurry, Pamela Norman, Cole Panaccione, Rachel Peterkin, Alyna Pina, Caden Ryan, Aaron Saks, MacKenzie Sawyer, Joshua Seguin, Sophia Trybom and Rachel Walker. Troutman students are Andrea Holguin and Ashlyn Breuer.

On the dean’s list

Dawson McKinley Connell, Charles McDuffie Putnam and Megan Rose Walters, all of Mooresville, have been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA with no grade below a C) for the fall 2022 semester at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill.

Shamira Villaverde Manzur of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.6 GPA with no grade lower than a C) for the fall 2022 semester at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Connor Vucovich and Hadley Zucker, both of Mooresville, have been named to the dean’s list, (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.