Education notes

They’re graduates

Three Mooresville students have graduated from The College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, during spring 2021 commencement. Sarah McKenzie earned a Master of Science degree in child life; Jacob Duckworth earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration; and Austin George earned a Bachelor of Science degree in sociology.

Five students from Mooresville graduated from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, in a virtual ceremony in May 2020 and returned this year for an in-person ceremony. They are Robert Daniel, Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences; Brienna Dipietro, Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude, in German studies and communication studies; Van Herring, Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish and communication studies; Garrett Iler, Bachelor of Science degree in computer science; and Rachel Keck, Bachelor of Science degree in public health.

President’s list honors

Emily Long of Mooresville was named to the president’s list (minimum 4.0 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Alexis Adams of Mooresville was named to the spring 2021 president’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York.