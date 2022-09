Graduation honors

Anuj Yadav of Mooresville graduated in August from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, with a Master of Business Administration degree.

On the president's list

Keying Huang, Tom Laicher, Carly O'grady and Jason O'Connell, all of Mooresville, were named to the president’s list (minimum 3.7 GPA) for the summer 2022 term at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.